BEAVER DAM — John Carl (Hoppie) King, 75, of Beaver Dam, died Sunday, November 6, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He attended Centertown Baptist Church and proudly served in the US Marine Corps.
Survivors: girlfriend, Carol Karnes; daughter, Carrie Ann King ; and two sisters, Laural May and Dorothy Berbesque.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Mount Carmel Cemetery, Utica. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
