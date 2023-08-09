Johnnie Lee “John” Cessna, 64, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a self-employed master electrician.
Survivors: wife, Mary Cessna; son, Adrian Aaron Cessna; stepchildren, David Austin Crockett, John David Crockett, David Andrew Crockett (Heather), and Juanita Mobley (Grady); parents, Adrain and Marilyn Cessna; and sisters, Vicki Murphy (David) and Carol Boarman (Bill).
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Island Community Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
John’s service will be streamed live on musterfuneralhomes.com at 1 p.m. Friday.
Expressions of sympathy: Island Community Cemetery Fund C/O Susan Edmonds, 125 East Broadway, Island, KY 42350.
