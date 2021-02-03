DUNMOR — John Christopher Buchanan, 55, of Dunmor, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at his home. He was a retired sawmill worker.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda Hunt Buchanan; daughter Jessica Fleming; sons Christopher Buchanan, John Buchanan and Cody Buchanan; brothers Alvin Buchanan, Leslie Buchanan and Tommy Long; and stepfather Charles Saddler.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Buchanan Family Cemetery, Dunmor. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Friday.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
Commented