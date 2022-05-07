GREENVILLE — John Clevelan “J.C.” Tipton, 83, of Greenville, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mr. Tipton was born December 16, 1938, in Beech Creek. He was a member of Leigh’s Chapel General Baptist Church, where he had served as a deacon and was the church treasurer for over three decades. He also served on the Board of Directors for Old Jackson Cemetery. He was route salesman for Lewis Bakeries for over 30 years, where he was known by many as “Tip”. When he retired in 2001, he left with many friends, some of whom he still kept in touch with. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Greenville Fire Department for over 40 years. He had served in many capacities, including the president of the volunteers. He worked diligently to expand the volunteer department into serving county properties in addition to city property, and he was privileged to go to Tipton, Indiana to bring the first county fire truck to the department. He worked tirelessly in raising the funds and getting the new fire station built in Greenville, and he was very proud of that accomplishment. Above all that J.C. accomplished, he was a devoted Christian, loving husband, proud father, and the best Papaw in the world. He enjoyed working in the yard, gardening, traveling, watching UK basketball, and camping. Some of his best friends were those he met while camping.
Mr. Tipton was preceded in death by his parents, Carlene Dockins and W.Q. Tipton, and daughter, Renea Carol Tipton.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Leota Joines Tipton of Greenville; daughter, Dana (Joe) Everett of Greenville; and granddaughter, Hannah Renea Everett of Greenville.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Leigh’s Chapel General Baptist Church, with Rev. Roger Wright officiating, assisted by Rev. John Galyen. Burial in Old Jackson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
