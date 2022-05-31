GREENVILLE — John Coy Newman, 86, of Greenville, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at this residence in Greenville. Mr. Newman was born March 9, 1936, in Muhlenberg County.
He was a master machinist for Peabody Coal and TVA. Mr. Newman was very proud of being a Mason and a Shriner 33 Degree and of his work at TVA. He was a proud member of Greenville United Methodist Church and a faithful choir member. His hobbies were anything that was broken because he could fix anything. He loved to make sorghum. He was very proud to set up his Grist Mill operation for Squash and Gobble on Main Street in Greenville. However, his biggest accomplishment was his family. He loved his family well and his priorities. Faith and family are what defined John Newman.
Mr. Newman is preceded in death by his parents, Ida Bell and Barnard Newman, and sisters, Martha Brown and Markie Arbuckle.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Stanley Newman; children, Kevin Newman, Keith (Beverly) Newman, and Kathy (Jerald) Timmons; grandchildren, Kristen (Logan) Brewer and Katelyn (Michael) Bjoralt; brother, William (Sandy) Newman; great-grandchildren, Greyson Brewer, Nona Jane Bjoralt, and baby boy, Brewer, on the way; and other close family members, Carolyn Tucker and Sharon and Billy Fogle.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Pastor Barry Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the funeral home with Masonic Rights being observed at 6 p.m.
Online condolences can be made at tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented