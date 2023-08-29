LEWISPORT — John D. Brooks, 75, of Lewisport, passed away Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at his home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Sept. 4, 1947, in Shelby, Mississippi to the late Edgar and Alice Zumbro Brooks. John retired from Graywolf Construction as a welder and mechanic. He enjoyed NASCAR, wrestling, the outdoors, westerns, and traveling with his wife, Vicki.
John was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.
John is survived by his wife of 43 years, Vicki Poole Brooks; children, Lisa McMahan, John Brooks, Jr., and Jeff Brooks; grandchildren, Isiah Brooks, Destiny Foulks, Brittany Clayton, and Jessie Crask; six great grandchildren; three sisters, Bonnie Sterling, Virnell Durham, and Kathryn Jackson; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel with the burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in John’s memory to Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center, Hospice of Western Kentucky, Shriner’s Childrens Hospital, or St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital.
