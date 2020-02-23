John D. “Jack” Kellem, 85, of Maceo, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 7, 1935, in Daviess County to the late John D. and Della Horsely Kellem. Jack worked as a truck driver for Daviess County Sand & Gravel and was a member and deacon of Maceo Baptist Church, where he loved his church family dearly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Etheleen Kellem; second wife, Anna Levice Kellem; sons Keith and Bruce Kellem; grandson Jason Kellem; sister Billie Jean Magruder; brother Mackey Kellem; and a special brother-in-law, Maurice Magruder.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna Sue Newton (Trent); grandchildren Brandon Kellem (Erin), Jeremy Kellem (Brenda), Jennifer Kellem (Keith), John Michael Kellem and Kenneth Wayne Kellem; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be noon Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, and after 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
