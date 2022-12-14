NORTH PORT, FLORIDA — John D. “Johnny” Jones, 73, of North Port, Florida went home to Heaven Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. He was born June 13, 1949, in Hammond, Indiana to the late William H. and Mary R. Jones. He lived most of his life in Cedar Lake, Indiana. Johnny enjoyed auto races, winning at car shows, and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Jones; sister, Patricia J. Johnson; and brother-in-law, Joe Johnson.
Survivors include his daughter, Laura Jones Gerald (Jason); son, John Jones Jr.; the mother of his children, Patricia Jones Cauley (Gary); two grandsons, Lucas and Nicholas; a granddaughter, Caitlin; two great-granddaughters, Jacqueline and Olivia; three sisters, Linda J. Farmer (Glenn), Betty Jo Brown (Jerry), and Lee Joan J. Hanna; several nieces and nephews; and his lifelong friends, Red Hulen (Del) and George Nolan.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Burial will follow in Brushy Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolences may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented