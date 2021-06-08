John D. Wathen, 55, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday at his home. He was born in Owensboro on April 14, 1966, to John W. and Marjorie Ann Clark Wathen. John was a technician for Domtar Paper Co LLC for 17 years, and a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. John was a 1984 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School. He played baseball for both the OCHS Aces and the Owensboro Bombers. In his free time, he enjoyed playing softball, baseball, and riding bikes. John was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds. He had a servant’s heart for people and would help someone in need anyway that he could.
John was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Bobby Simon.
Along with his parents, John is survived by his wife of 32 years, Lisa Simon Wathen; his children, John T. Wathen, Brandon Wathen, and Dylan Wathen all of Owensboro; his siblings, Jimmy Wathen, Doug (Tammy) Wathen, Lisa (Steve) Sims, Susan (Mike) Hagan, and Carla (Ricky) Hagan; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Immaculate Catholic Church, with Father John Vaughan officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, and again from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Prayers will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of John D. Wathen and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
