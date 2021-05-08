ISLAND — John Dallas Lott, 70, of Island, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. John Dallas Lott was born Jan. 14, 1951, in McLean County to the late John Thomas and Margie Johnson Lott and was married to the former Wilma Jean Putman on Nov. 21, 1975. John was a heavy equipment operator, retiring from Operating Engineers Local #181 of Henderson and was a farmer at heart. He was a member of Island Baptist Church and the Army National Guard, being activated during the Brandenburg tornado. John enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Wilma Lott; a son, Curtis Lott (Tina) of Lewisburg; four grandchildren, Brianna Lott, Cassie Crafton (Dillian), Brittany Boisseau (Kyle) and Steven Pentecost; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Jimmie Lott (Sandy) of Calvert City; and two sisters, Rosemary Buckingham (Larry) of Mayfield and Lois Ford (Doug Locke) of Madisonville.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Bobby Lott officiating. Burial will be in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with John’s family from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. John’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Monday on www.muster
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for John’s visitation and service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The John Dallas Lott family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Community Cemetery Fund, c/o Susan Edmonds, 125 E. Broadway, Island, KY 42350. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
