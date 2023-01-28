John Daniel “Danny” Edge, 76, of St. Lawrence/Knottsville, entered eternal life Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Danny was born to the late Ross and Ethel Edge. He was a devoted member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and retired from Daramic after 45 years. He was a devoted husband, provider, Dad, and Papaw. He enjoyed his family circle and friends, and he was known for his BBQ chicken and prize-winning soup.
In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by three infant children, Theresa, Luke, and John Vincent; his son, Francis; and his siblings, Orvel Edge Sr., Mary Cecilia Boarman, Fabian “Dude” Edge, and Barbara Mayfield.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 53 years, Dorothy Edge; their children, Jeff, Joseph (Cristi), Sarahanne (Eric), John D. (Teresa), and Mary (Damon); their grandchildren, Madi (Bret), Emmy, Jenna, Savannah, Jarret, Justin, Hunter, Jon, Josh, Kylie, Garett, Devyn (Jaxon), Drew, and Bella; his sister, Minnie Boarman; his sister-in-law, Loretta Bailey; and many other relatives and friends.
The funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, with Father Brian Roby officiating. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Catholic Church Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects from 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Cecil Funeral Home. The Rosary and Chaplet of Mercy will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
