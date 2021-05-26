BREMEN — John Daniel Risinger, 70, of Bremen, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at his residence. John was a laborer in the Carpenter Union.
Survivors include his sons, Gary Risinger and Zachery Risinger; daughter Regina Wilson; sister Kathy Marsala; and brother Roger Risinger.
Graveside service: Noon Friday at Rose Hill Cemetery, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery.
Capacity and mask guidelines will comply with current state health and public safety directives.
Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of the arrangements.
