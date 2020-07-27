CENTRAL CITY — John Daniel Segers, 77, of Central City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 4:17 a.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mr. Segers was born Jan. 24, 1943, to the late Ed and Florance Segers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters Sandra Segers and Anita Douglas.
John was a long time Teamster and retired truck driver for TVA Power Plant. He enjoyed raising a huge garden, visiting the Amish country, guitar pickin’, Facebook, and most of all his granddaughters and great-granddaughters.
He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Barbara Avery Segers; a son, Timothy (Tammy) Segers, of Nelson Creek; a daughter, Lori (Darren) Piper, of Nelson Creek; granddaughers, Emily (Justin) O’Neal, Kacey Huff, and Alesha Luckett; three great-granddaughters, Paisley O’Neal, Autumn Decker, and Ryann Paige Decker; step-granddaughters, Cameron Piper and Madison Piper; brothers, Kenny (Sissy) Segers of Rockport, David (Becky) Segers, of Nelson Creek, and Jimmy Segers, of Hammond, Indiana; and sisters, June McRoy, of South Carrollton and Eva Jo King, of Central City.
At the request of family due to COVID-19, a graveside funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Nelson Creek Cemetery, with the Rev. Jared Baker officiating. Burial to follow. All are welcome to attend.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
