John Darrell Shreve, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born April 21, 1943, in Jefferson County to the late John Thomas and Gladys Wilson Shreve. John enjoyed visiting family and friends and fishing. He liked to read and write poetry.
He is survived by his brothers, Bobbie Shreve, Wendell Shreve and wife Monette and Rondal Shreve and wife Clara; sister Barbara Dant; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Ohio County. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented