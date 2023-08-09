John David Alexander, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Dec. 18, 1949, in Owensboro to the late Clara Alexander. John was a man of integrity who loved his family more than anything in the world. His granddaughters brought a sparkle to his eyes even during his last days in his fight against cancer. He loved to laugh and “cut up” with friends and family and turned many heads with his karaoke voice. John had a gift for cars and could fix almost anything, teaching his son about mechanics and saving his daughter from some roadside mishaps. He even raced monster trucks in the 80s, donning “Mother Mudder” matching family jackets.
While in high school, John was called by his country to serve in the US Army, and he fought in the Vietnam War for two years. He then married his high school sweetheart, Willo, and found love again later in life with Georgean. After over 40 years of service, he retired from Aleris / Commonwealth Aluminum where he helped launch a national recycling program.
Along with his mother, he was also preceded in death by his brother, George Alexander, and his sister, Nancy Ballard.
John is survived by his eldest daughter, Tina Alexander; his son, John Mark Alexander (Hannah); his youngest daughter, Jessica Alexander; and five grandchildren, Addlin, Abbigyle, Hazel, Anna, and Hensley.
The funeral service for John will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Dr. Dennis McFadden officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences for the family of John Alexander may be left at www.glenncares.com.
