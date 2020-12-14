John David Austin, 81, of Owensboro, passed away on Dec. 12, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born on Sept. 29, 1939, in McLean County to the late Ancel and Sybil Austin. John was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and Masonic Lodge No. 379. He retired from Aleris Aluminum Corporation. Some of John’s enjoyments in life were UK basketball, gardening, hunting and fishing, making wine, and spending time with his family. He would always have a nickname for everyone.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sue Austin; and a brother, Sam Austin.
Survivors include two sons, Kenneth John (Gaynelle) Austin, and John David (Sue) Austin; two daughters, Jane (Jeff) Garrison, and Jill Austin (Jarred) Kyle; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and caregiver, Mary Jo Dant.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. A public walk-through visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky Heartford House, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
