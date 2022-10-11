John David “Dave” Koenig, 66, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born February 16, 1956, in Tell City, Indiana to the late John and Cleta Elizabeth Masterson Koenig. Dave was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church, worked as a farmer and a security officer, and was a councilman in Rockport, Indiana. He was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Indianapolis Colts. Dave loved everyone he met, was very kindhearted, and dearly loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Koenig, and a stepdaughter, Laura McRoy Sweeney.
Dave is survived by his wife of 19 years, Debra Jones Koenig; a stepson, Christopher McRoy (Jennifer); grandchildren, Logan, Kailee, Jaden, and Abby; a great-grandchild, Caroline; and a sister, Karen Koenig.
The funeral service for Dave will be 10 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Father Mike Clark officiating. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Heartford House.
Memories and condolences for the family of Dave Koenig may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented