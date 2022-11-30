CENTRAL CITY — John David Rich, 63, of Central City died Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:26 p.m. at his residence in Central City. He loved his job as a fireman at the Central City Fire Department.
Survivors: brothers, Joe (Cheryl) Rich, Ronnie (Anita) Rich, and Steve Rich.
Service: Noon Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
