HARDINSBURG — John David Sensenig, 78, of Stephensport, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at his residence. He was a member of the Breckinridge Mennonite Church and a self-employed merchant.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Sensenig; sons J. Edward Sensenig, D. Keith Sensenig, H. Marvin Sensenig and J. Dennis Sensenig; and daughters Violet Huber, Sonya Derstine, Wanda Horst, Audrey Weaver, Elva Derstine, Kathy Everly and Phebe Martin.
Service: 10 a.m. Monday at Breckinridge Mennonite Church, Stephensport. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: From 2 to 4 p.m. and after 6 p.m. Sunday.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
