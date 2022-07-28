John David Shively, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at his home. He was born July 17, 1950, in Daviess County to the late James Clifton Shively and Mae Veronica (Thompson) Shively.
John was an electrician, having retired from IBEW #1701. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served as a Seabee in a construction battalion. John subsequently served in the U.S. Army National Guard where he made several close friends. He held a National Officer position for the Eagles and was Past President of Aerie #4168. John was a lifetime member of VFW #696 and a member of AmVets #119.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alisa Kay Shively in 2018.
He is survived by his son, Paul Shively (Christie Netherton); friend and former spouse, Sheila Shively; sisters, Sr. Jacqueline Shively O.S.B. and Beverly Sablik; brothers, James Shively (Jean), Ray Shively (Linda), and Bill Shively (Brenda); twelve nieces and nephews; fifteen great nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Jasmine.
There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Eagles Aerie #4168, 1710 Starlite Drive, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
