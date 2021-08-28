HARDINSBURG — John Dean Simmons, 77, of Hardinsburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Hardinsburg on May 26, 1944, the son of the late Albert Simmons and Elizabeth Pate. John was a member of St. Romuald Catholic Church and a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a retired crane operator and an avid fan of UK sports, George Jones and the New York Yankees. John was raised by Lena and Amon Driskell, his aunt and uncle, where he grew up in a home full of love and happiness. He loved his cousins, who were like siblings, Elwin Driskell, Patty Ball, Mary Elizabeth Laswell and Norma Roach.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Derrika Jeffries and Matthew Hinton, Lena and Amon Driskell, Elwin Driskell and Mary Elizabeth Laswell.
John is survived by Marcia, his wife of 56 years; five children, Donna (Mutt) Hinton of McQuady, Wayne Simmons of Little Mountain, South Carolina, Shelly (LeeGale) Jeffries of Garfield, Holly (Joey) Gedling of Hardinsburg and Jerry (Amanda) Simmons of Harned; nine grandchildren, Patrick Hinton, Zack Simmons, Jennifer Hall, Jennay Jeffries, Haley, Madison and Joseph Gedling and Jake and Jayden Simmons; one great-grandchild, Lacy Simmons; cousins Patty Ball and Norma Roach; and his constant companion and friend, his dog Kip, who runs a close second to Marcia.
Services will be noon Monday at St. Romuald Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
The family requests that masks be worn for all services.
