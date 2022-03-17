HARDINSBURG — John Dylan Horsley, 28, of Hudson, KY died on March 14, 2022, at U of L Jewish Hospital. He worked as a laborer for Horsley Construction Company.
Survivors: wife, Kendall Horsley; son, Colt Vance; daughter, Weslynn Horsley; mother and stepfather, Penny and Mike Mathies; sister, Sarah Horn, and grandmothers, Dianne Sosh, Joyce Horsley, and Barbara Sosh.
Service: 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Hudson Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Hudson Cemetery.
