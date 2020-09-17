John E. Bickel Jr., 70, of Owensboro, left his mortal body and went to be with the Lord Jesus on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Born July 25, 1950, in Louisville to the late John Edmund Bickel Sr. M.D. and Grace Lee Parker Bickel, John graduated from Daviess County High School (class of ’68), where he was voted “Most Likely to Succeed.” He received his undergraduate degree from Duke University, after which he received his jurisprudence degree from the University of Kentucky School of Law.
John practiced business law in Owensboro for 39 years, developing close relationships with his clients and representing many prominent businesses. One of John’s trademarks was his iconic laugh along with his faithfulness and rare sense of humor. He was a committed follower of Christ, who served as a teacher of the singles class at Third Baptist for many years. He loved teaching about the covenant and discipling others and was a long-standing member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church, where he taught the Living Waters class. John was a staunch supporter of pro-life causes and conservative candidates. Some of John’s leisure activities included golf, sailing and fishing, as well as being an avid reader.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory include his wife of 28 years, Dr. Lauren Elizabeth (Thornton) Bickel; daughter Emily Wicker, and husband Daniel, of Louisville; son Timothy Bickel, and fiancé Anne Marie Kirk, of Lexington; and sister Sandra Lawson.
Services for John Bickel will be at Glenn Funeral Home with limited attendance. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Family and friends are asked to wear protective masks and social distance in accordance with the governor’s mandate. For the visitation, please enter the doors by the flagpole on the Breckenridge side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Care Net of Owensboro, 425 E. 18th St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of John Bickel may be left at www.glenncares.com.
