FALLS OF ROUGH — John Edward Connor Jr., 70, of Falls of Rough, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield. He was born January 2, 1952, in Daviess County to the late John Edward Connor Sr. and Geneva Tyler Connor. John was a retired heavy equipment operator from Local 181. Family and friends came first in his life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Carol Porter, and a nephew, Seth Erin Porter.
He is survived by his two daughters, Trudy Lynn Connor and Melissa Renee Ebelhar (Rob); one son, John Edward Connor III; five grandchildren, Jacob Lyons Boue, Hope Elizabeth Carman (Logan), Siera Marie Connor, Mason Blake Ebelhar, and Hannah Grace Ebelhar; one great-grandchild, Violet Mischelle Ortiz; two brothers, David Eugene Connor (Judy) and Jerry Wayne Connor; two sisters, Phyllis Ann Holinde and Wanda Gayle Robertson (Bobby); and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be said at noon Friday, October 28, 2022, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, Whitesville, with the burial following in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Messages of condolence may be left online at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented