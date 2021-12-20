John Edward “Johnny” Jones, 64, of Owensboro, passed away December 17,2021 at his home.
He was born April 18, 1957, in Owensboro to the late John Lewis Jones and Wanda Faye Fulkerson Jones.
Johnny was a 1975 graduate of Owensboro High School where he was a four-time state champion in track and field. Johnny worked as a butcher at Taylor’s Grocery and was a member of Ridgewood Baptist Church.
He was a collector and especially enjoyed wheelin’ and dealin’ knives and jewelry.
Johnny is survived by his wife, Tana Jones; a son, John “Nick” Jones (Kitty), of Owensboro; stepsons, Dylan and Joshua Andrews; grandchildren, Everett Nicholas Jones and Genarose Jones; step-grandson, Milo Andrews; sister, Debra Faye Lambert; brothers, Gregory Daniel Jones, of North Carolina and Aaron Gwinn Jones; nieces, Amy Jones and Tabema Miles; a nephew, Bradley Lambert; and dear friends, Stacy and Virgil Helton.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 223 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, Suite 301, Nashville, Tennessee 37203.
Condolences and memories may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented