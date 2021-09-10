CROMWELL — John Edward Tines, 54, of Cromwell, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Ohio County Healthcare. John was a member of Green River Baptist Church and worked as a forklift driver at Packaging Unlimited.
Survivors include his children, Justin Tines, Jonathan Tines and Linda Cox; his mother, Colleen Tines; and one sister, Julie Richardson.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sandy Creek Cemetery, Butler County. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Friday.
