CLEATON — John Edwin Ball, 78, of Cleaton, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 8:25 p.m. at Riverside Care and Rehab in Calhoun. Mr. Ball was born Oct. 2, 1941, in Muhlenberg County. He was a truck driver and of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his sons, Johnny Ball, Steven Ball, and Troy Ball; daughters, Pam Gunn, Belinda Hoffman, and Kristie Level; brothers, Wendell Ball, Donnie Ball, and Joe Ball; and sister, Crystal Lee.
Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Jagoe Cemetery. Family and friends attending are asked to wear a face mask. Capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
