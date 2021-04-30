GRAHAM — John Elmer Bard, 80, of Graham, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Heartford House. He was a member of the Yeargin’s Chapel United Methodist Church, was an Army veteran and retired from Whirlpool.
Survivors include his wife, Kay Bard; stepdaughter Kathy Peyton; and brother Kelly Bard.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Yeargin’s United Methodist Church Cemetery, Graham. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday.
Friends and family attending either visitation or service will be required to wear a facial covering and to observe social distancing.
