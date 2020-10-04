HARDINSBURG — John F. “Jay” Anthony, 80, of Hardinsburg, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Oakwood Health in Tell City, Indiana. He was a farmer.
Survivors include his sons, Frankie Anthony
and Jeff Anthony;
daughter Darla Anthony; brothers Jimmy Anthony and Dee Anthony; and sister Hazel Lucas.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, Hardinsburg. Burial: Ivy Hill Cemetery, Hardinsburg. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Expressions of sympathy: Shop with a Cop.
Commented