EVANSVILLE — John F. Schroeder, 92, of Evansville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Evansville Protestant Home.
John was born April 25, 1928, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Rev. Dr. Frederick and Laura (Uhlhorn) Schroeder. He graduated from Elmhurst College and then Eden Seminary. He was the founding pastor of Kirkwood Evangelical and Reformed Church in Kirkwood, Missouri. He then served as pastor of Zion United Church of Christ in Owensboro, for 27 years and as pastor of Zion United Church of Christ in Evansville before retiring in 1995.
Surviving John are two daughters, Laurie Young (Mark) and Lynn Hilgers (John); a son, Paul Schroeder (Dee); seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Maxine (Seybold) Schroeder and by a sister, Ruth Behle.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be no services held at this time. A public memorial service will be held at a later date at Zion United Church of Christ. Burial will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Church of Christ in Evansville.
