BOWLING GREEN -- John Francis Elder Jr., 69, entered into rest, absent from this earthly body but present with his Lord, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at his residence in Bowling Green.
The Owensboro native was born Sept. 24, 1949, to the late John Francis Elder Sr. and Mary Catherine Settles Elder. He was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Brown. John was a master electrician and belonged to the IBEW 1701 and UAW 2164. He was also a member of Hillview Heights Church.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Elder, son Jonathan Elder (Layla), daughters Shannan Haynes (David), Julie Honshell, grandchildren Matthew Sears (Cari), Nathaniel Sears (Brittany), Skylar Honshell, Savannah Haynes, Lily Haynes, Emma Kate Haynes, Sailor Honshell, Kenli Elder and Karsen Elder, great-grandchildren Paisley Sears, Waylon Sears and Rowan Sears, sisters Mary Ann Masters (Ken), Pat Howard (Tony), Jane Wood (Jack) and brother-in-law Eddie Brown, several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service will be at noon Friday with visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. until time of the funeral on Friday at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial in the Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Wounded Warior Project.
Commented