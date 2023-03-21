John Franklin Hayden, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Mar. 17, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in McLean County Mar. 29, 1934, to the late Edgar “Dude” and Mary Lucille Dant Hayden. Frank owned and operated Franks Plumbing and Heating for 50 years and was the owner of Splash Swim Club. He is a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. He enjoyed farming and had a love for his cows.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his children, George Hayden and Melody Hayden; his stepdaughter, Teresa Dorris; and brother, Doug Hayden.
Frank is survived by his wife, Linda Embry Hayden; his children, David “Mike” Hayden, John (Amanda) Hayden, and Deborah (Clint) Heady; his grandchildren, Kyle Hayden, Coty Hayden, Joey Hayden, Phillip Luallen, Embry Luallen, and Nate Heady; two great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Shelby Compton and Robert Hayden.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Burial to follow at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in Frank’s honor to a favorite charity of your choice.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in Frank's honor to a favorite charity of your choice.
