ROCKPORT, Ind. — John Frederick “Fred” Biggs, 87, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Rockport, Indiana.
Fred was born in Spencer County, Indiana on Oct. 29, 1932, to the late Chris and Lucille (Beard) Biggs.
He attended Silverdale Elementary School and graduated from Rockport High School in 1950. After high school, Fred attended Purdue University, served in the United States Army from 1954-1956, and was in the United States Army Reserves from 1956-1962.
Fred had worked at the Owensboro Brick Yard and Boultinghouse Funeral Home. In August 1972, he went to work at ALCOA, where he retired in May 1998.
In addition to his parents, Fred is preceded in death by his first wife, Bonnie Rae (Olsch) Biggs, who passed away on Jan. 14, 2010, after 56 years of marriage; his siblings, Donald Biggs, Jerry Biggs, and Jeanne Davis.
Fred is survived by his wife, Marguerite Jackson of Owensboro; his children, John Biggs and his wife, Teresa, of Owensboro, Dee Meyer and her husband, Bernie, of Boonville, Indiana; his grandsons, Brian Meyer of Austin, Texas, and Brett Meyer and his wife, Holly, of Evansville, Indiana; his granddaughter, Courtney Biggs, of Owensboro; his great-granddaughter, Lucille Rose “Lucy”; his siblings, Christa Lou Boultinghouse and her husband, Jimmy, of Rockport, Indiana, the Reverend Michael Biggs and his wife, Ruthie, of Avon, Indiana, and Ricky Biggs and his wife, Marsha, of Rockport, Indiana.
Services are 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, with the Rev. Michael Biggs officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 and from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Thursday morning.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 124 S. 5th St., Rockport, IN 47635, or Miller’s Merry Manor, 815 W. Washington St., Rockport, IN 47635.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Miller’s Merry Manor for their care and love for Fred.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuner
Commented