John Gary Blandford, 79, of Owensboro, Kentucky passed away Friday surrounded by his family. He was born in Owensboro on May 4, 1942, to the late John Elmer and Mary Ursula Hayden Blandford. Gary was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. He retired from Glenmore Distillery where he worked in maintenance. He enjoyed watching horse racing and sports especially UK Basketball. Gary was an avid coin collector.
Along with his parents, Gary is preceded in death by his wife Catherine Ann Kennedy Blandford; brother, Kenneth Blandford; sister, Alice Devine; and a son-in-law, Eric Fulkerson.
Gary is survived by his children, Steve (Jenni) Blandford, Lisa Fulkerson, Tommy Blandford, Kelly Blandford, Tonya (Justin) Hamilton, and Michelle (Robbie) Baize; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Peggy Roberts, George Blandford, Shirley (Tommy) Merimee, Randall (Ginny) Blandford, Nancy (John) Lewis and Barbara Magan.
Funeral mass will
be 2 p.m. Tuesday,
Sept. 21, 2021, at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation
will be 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
