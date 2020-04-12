John Gilbert Liebenow, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. Born in Washington, D.C., a son of the late Gilbert and Isky Liebenow, he graduated from Lake Forest College. John was a longtime member of the Chicago Carpenters Union and retired from Borders Books in Evansville. He served his communities as a lieutenant in the Prospect Heights Volunteer Fire Department and at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. John was happiest when his family came to visit. He loved books, learning, sailing, crosswords and was exceptional at trivia.
Those who remain to honor his memory include his wife of 55 years, Marian Liebenow; his children, Gretchen (Andrew) Buchmeyer of The Hague, Netherlands, Patricia (Keith) Gebner of Wheaton, Illinois, and Peter Liebenow of Owensboro; his grandchildren, Abby Buchmeyer, Jackson Buchmeyer, Aaron Gebner, Jenna Gebner, Ben Gebner and Camryn Liebenow; his sisters and brother, Judy (Larry) Pitts, Richard (Karen) Liebenow and Nancy (Robert) Kane; and many nieces and nephews. Realizing he was so tired, our gracious God let our loved one rest and go home. We will so miss this very special man.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral service for Mr. Liebenow will be private at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A memorial service will be announced when circumstance permit.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family of John Gilbert Liebenow at www.glenncares.com.
