AMELIA, OHIO — John Hagman, 56, husband of Janice Sexton Hagman, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Sarasota, Florida. Born November 6, 1965, in Owensboro, he was the son of Daniel and Shirley (Kurz) Hagman, Hawesville. John was a FC Associate for Amazon and was a Catholic.
Other survivors include: one son, Nicholas Hagman of Amelia, Ohio; one daughter, Jaclyn (Michael) Bryant; one grandchild, Asher Bryant, of Milford, Ohio; one brother, Harold (Sherry) Hagman of Hawesville; two sisters, Elizabeth & Rachael Hagman, both of Indiana;and several nieces & nephews.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Hopewell Baptist Cemetery, Harrodsburg. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the hour of service Saturday at Ransdell Funeral Chapel.
Memorials are suggested to: American Heart Association — Lexington, 354 Waller Avenue, Suite 110, Lexington, KY 40504 or to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.
