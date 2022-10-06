LOUISVILLE — John Hardy Morton III, 81, of Louisville, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, from complications of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis during a cruise in Canada. He was born in Mortons Gap (Nortonville) to his late parents, Nell Kathryn and John Hardy Morton, Jr. He was also predeceased by his late wife, Linda Rutherford Morton, and a daughter, Elizabeth Morton Thomas.
He held music degrees from Murray State and WKU Universities. John was the band director at Burns Middle School
and soccer coach at
Apollo High School
in Owensboro.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Gwyneth James Morton; children John Alexander Morton, Kathryn Jane Morton Johnson, and Ted Rutherford Morton (Michelle) all of Owensboro, and Amy Lynn Morton Dawson (Patrick) of Cadiz; a foster daughter, Kassie Lowry; and 15 grandchildren.
John and Gwyn, as members of Christ Church United Methodist, have together coordinated mission projects sponsored by their Pioneer Sunday School Class. For 10 years the project was for Belize Methodist Schools while the project is currently in its 11th year for Red Bird Mission.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Christ Church United Methodist, 4614 Brownsboro Road, Louisville. Interment arrangements are pending.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith”
Memorials in lieu of flowers are appreciated and should be designated “FOR RED BIRD MISSION” and sent to Christ Church United Methodist, 4614 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY 40207.
