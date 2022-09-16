John Heidingsfelder, 73, of Utica, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born May 29, 1949, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to the late Lester Allain and Ethel Mae (Jackson) Heidingsfelder. John graduated from Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and then went on to study at Louisiana State University, earning his bachelor’s degree. He then studied at Louisiana State University School of Medicine, graduating with a Medical Doctor degree in 1973. John served in the United States Navy and was appointed Surgeon, USPHS by the Association of Military Surgeons of the United States in 1978. He specialized in Anatomical, Clinical, and Forensic Pathology. John was an intelligent man with a passion for learning. He loved his job, teaching others, fishing, and most of all, his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lester Heidingsfelder, and a sister, Hilda Heidingsfelder.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Tinsley Heidingsfelder; a brother, Lionel Heidingsfelder (Vicki); a sister, Sylvia Giles (Henry); children, John Heidingsfelder Jr., Lauren Thrasher, and Jen Traore; stepchildren, Allen Tinsley, Teresa Morris, Burl Weedman, Allison Woods, and Clayton Henderson; grandchildren, Tommy Birch, Elijah Birch, and Jam Traore; in-laws, Bill Toomey (Donna), Roy Toomey (Tara), Mark Toomey (Darlene), Pam Toomey, Christy Swan (Byron), and Tim Cambron; along with several step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented