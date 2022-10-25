John Henry Jarboe, 71, of Whitesville, went home with his Lord and Savior Saturday, October 22, 2022. The Daviess County native was born January 21, 1951, to the late Raymond and Gola Rogers Jarboe. His sisters include Alice (late Buzz) Greer, late Mary Ann Tyler, Donna (late Jim) Norris, Susie Hagan, Cindy (Mark) Stites, and Peggy (Dan) Miller. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Maggie Jarboe.
At the age of 16, Johnny went to live with the late Henry W. and Gladys Ralph. He also gained many additional brothers and sisters, Estil Ralph, Billy Wayne (late Julia) Ralph, late Roger (Jamie) Ralph, Ellis (Debbie) Ralph, Faye (late Bob) Murley, Sue (Ace) Greer, and Betty Moxley. John also was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dallas and Vergie Rogers.
At the age of 18, Johnny married his high school sweetheart, Margaret Ann Edge. They were joined together for a wonderful 53 years. Together, they had two sons. The eldest, John R. Jarboe, who passed away April 6, 2019, is survived by his loving wife, Meredith (Cecil), and two sons, Jack and Braydon. The youngest son, Adam, and loving wife, Krista (Shreve) have three sons, Colby, Sky (Jordyn), and River. Johnny had two great-grandchildren, Zane and Audree.
Johnny was a member of Newton Springs Baptist Church. He was a strong Christian man who served his Lord and Savior as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and visitation leader. He also served his country as a Marine in Vietnam. Johnny loved hunting, especially with his sons and grandsons. He retired after 22 years from Big Rivers and nine years at GRITS.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Newton Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Fordsville. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Newton Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 9248 Highway 54, Whitesville, KY 42378.
Condolences and memories for Johnny’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
