John Henry Long, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. Born in Russellville on Sept. 12, 1933, he was the son of the late Monroe and Maggie Long. Mr. Long retired from the United States Air Force in 1971 after serving 20 years which included tours of duty in Vietnam, Japan and Europe. He then retired from the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier. Mr. Long attended Zion Baptist Church and was a regular at the Elizabeth Munday Center. He was a people person and never met a stranger. Mr. Long loved going out to eat, especially at Cracker Barrel and Golden Corral; enjoyed working puzzles, watching old shows on TV Land, going to Friday After 5 and watching UK and KWC sports.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, V. Bernyce Long in 2014; a great-grandson, Lincoln Guisewhite in 2017; and four brothers and sisters.
Surviving are his daughter, Chya (John) Colbert of Newburgh; two granddaughters, Bryee (Colt) Guisewhite and Ellena White, both of Newburgh; a grandson, Josh Colbert of Fort Walton, Florida; a great-grandson, Oliver Guisewhite of Newburgh; several nieces and nephews; and a multitude of friends.
Services are noon Thursday at the Dugan Best Recreation Center, 1003 Omega St., Owensboro, KY 42301 with the Rev. Larry Lewis officiating. Burial with full military honors will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and after 10 a.m. Thursday at Dugan Best.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Senior Community Center of Owensboro, Daviess County (formerly the Elizabeth Munday Center).
Memories and condolences for the family of John Long may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
