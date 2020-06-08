HORSE BRANCH — John Henry McGinnis, 49, of Horse Branch, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was the owner of Pebbles Construction Company.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie McGinnis; three children, Madison Harp, Star McGinnis and River McGinnis; two sisters, Lorice “Resse” Montes and Jacqueline Hirsch; three brothers, Josh McGinnis, BJ McGinnis and Mark Crowe.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Wilson Cemetery in Horse Branch. Visitation: From 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: John Henry McGinnis Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
