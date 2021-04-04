HARDINSBURG — John Henry Sosh, 76, of Hardinsburg, died Friday, April 2, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Solway on Jan. 19, 1945, the son of the late Ronald and Eula Lucas Sosh. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He graduated from Irvington High School Class of 1963. John retired from Big Rivers after 42 years, where he was a maintenance planner.
He was a very proud and active member of the Breckinridge County community, having served in many roles: Mayor of Hardinsburg, Hardinsburg City Council, president and vice president of the Sacajawea Festival, Riders for Kids, Cowboys for Kids, Toys for Tots and a member of Emmanuel Fellowship Church. He was a former softball and baseball coach for his children and grandchildren. John loved mowing his yard as well as others’, playing golf, camping, NASCAR and watching Grit TV. He was the happiest when he was involved with his grandchildren’s activities.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter; Jennifer Sosh Boehman; brothers Jerry and Terry Sosh; son-in-law John Horsley; nephew Kenny Gill; brother-in-law Bro. Gary Stevenson; and mother and father-in-law Vernie and Mary Harper.
John is survived by Barbara Harper Sosh, his wife of 42 years, children Davy (Lisa) Sosh of Harned, Kim (Davy) Brumfield of Hardinsburg, Penny Horsley of Hudson and Christie (Greg) Smith of Owensboro; son-in-law Larry Boehman of Hardinsburg; sister and brothers Wanda Stevenson of Harned and Ronnie (Donna) Sosh, Hoppy (Barbara) Sosh and Perry (Bobbi) Sosh of Hudson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Pat Sosh, Kathy Sosh, Rickey (Carol) Harper, Tim (Kim) Harper and Kaylen (James) Marksberry; 12 grandchildren, Sarah (David) Horn, Eric Brumfield, Brian David (Kristen) Brumfield, Dylan (Kendall) Horlsey, Grayson Sosh, Callie Smith, Keleigh, Natalie, Hadley, Logan and Darrell Boehman and Lauren (Aaron) Bullington; 11 great-grandchildren including Grace and Ethan Ball, Adalynn Horn, Colt and Weslynn Horsley; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Emmanuel Fellowship Church with burial in the Cloverport Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Pocket Full of Hope or Emmanuel Fellowship Church.
