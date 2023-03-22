John Whitney Horn, 83, of Owensboro, passed away on March 20, 2023, at his home with his family at his side. He was born on June 15, 1939, in Daviess County to the late Charles and Minnie Horn. John was retired from the Daviess County Fiscal Court and was a veteran with the Army National Guard. He enjoyed fishing, UK basketball and camping with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Ward Horn.
Survivors include a daughter, Yvonne Hatcher Condra (David Bayles); son, John David Horn (Sherrie); six grandchildren, Angel Powell (David), Zachary Hatcher (Jenni), Keisha Hatcher, Jason Buskill (Laura), Tyler Horn (Candice), and Bailey Roos; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Herschel Horn (Ann) and Joseph Horn (Pat); three sisters, Marie Phister, Henrietta Boswell, and Martha Holland; several nieces and nephews; and many wonderful life-long friends.
A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory with prayers at 6:30 p.m. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass on Thursday at Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church.
The family would like to thank all of John’s caregivers and Hospice of Western Kentucky for their loving care.
