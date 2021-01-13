John “J.C.” William Calhoun, 76, a resident of Wellington Parc of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. J.C. was born in Rockport, Indiana, on May 16, 1944, to the late Rouls and Rose (Cannon) Calhoun. J.C. enjoyed rabbit hunting, horse racing and Chicago Bears football. J.C. was a Vietnam Army veteran and a Purple Heart recipient. He had worked in customer service and was a member of Rockport American Legion Post #254.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Garland Jay Calhoun; and his sister-in-law, Juliette Calhoun.
J.C. is survived by his children, Marshelia Douglas, Katrina Posey and her husband, David, Scott Douglas and his wife, Carrie, and John D. Lewis; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Betty Lindsey and her husband, Robert, Geraldine McCormick, Donald Calhoun, Robert Calhoun, Carl Calhoun and his wife, Cathy, James Calhoun and his wife, Gladys, Delbert Calhoun and Janelia Calhoun.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, with Apostle Carlos Lamar officiating. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
