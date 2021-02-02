Wentzville, Missouri — John “J.D.” Carter 90, of Wentzville, Missouri went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 29, 2021 at his home in Wentzville. John Daniel Carter was born September 22, 1930 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Arnold Everett and Maggie Myrtle Rhoades Carter, was married to the former Ruby Nell Vanover April 5, 1951 and was better known as “J.D.” to both his family and friends. J.D. retired from Chrysler Motor Company and attended First Assembly of God Church in Wentzville. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, particularly with his grandsons, Kentucky Wildcat Basketball and loved spending time with both his family and friends. In addition to his parents, J.D. was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Ruby Nell Carter, who died June 14, 2018.
Survivors include three daughters, Joyce Yvonne Corbin of O’Fallon, Missouri, Sharon Dale Tick (Rick) of Wentzville and Merita Joy LaPlante (Bruce) of Hammond, Wisconsin; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Billy Carter (Patsy) of Owensboro; a sister, Ann Haines of Orlando, Florida; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Scott McNees officiating. Burial will be in the New Cypress Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with J.D.’s family from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for J.D.’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
J.D.’s services will be streamed live on at 1 p.m. Friday.
The Carter family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to New Cypress Cemetery Fund; C/O Lori Pedley; 4598 Kentucky 81 South; Rumsey, Kentucky 42371. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
