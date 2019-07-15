John James Keigans, 76, of Owensboro, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Owensboro Regional Health Hospital. He was born in Tifton, Georgia on April 26, 1943, to the late Thomas and Juanita White Keigans. John retired after serving 22 years in the U.S. Air Force. He was also a member of the VFW, Amvets, and the American Legion.
Survivors include his spouse of 45 years, Carmelita Hawkins Keigans; a daughter, Jeneal (Martin) Clements; son, John James Keigans Jr. (Leila); four grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and several brothersand sisters.
All services will be private. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory are in charge of all arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneral home.com.
