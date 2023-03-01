HENDERSON — John “Johnnie Rock” Summers Jr., 72, of Henderson, passed away at 12:40 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at his home under the care of St. Anthony’s Hospice. John worked in concrete for more than 40 years. He enjoyed woodworking and watching movies, and he loved all things NASCAR. John was a great cook and was known for his famous pulled pork. What John loved more than anything in this world was his family; they were his treasure.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Summers, Sr.; sister, Cheryl Eagan; and his brother, Steven Summers.
John is survived by his wife of 43 years, Susan Summers of Henderson; daughter, Angie (David) Kurz of Owensboro; son, Johnnie (Nancy) Summers, III of Owensboro; mother, Helen Summers of Owensboro; brother, Rodney (Shelly) Summers of Texas; three grandchildren, Travis (Brittany) Summers, Clayton Summers, and Logan Kurz; one great-granddaughter, Rosie Summers; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no service at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, Henderson.
Online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.
