John “Johnny” Alexander Ammons, 66, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Oct. 13, 1954, in Owensboro to the late John Allen and Bertie Wilson Ammons. He was a self-employed carpenter by trade but was a handyman always willing to help, and he never met a stranger. Johnny was an active member of Bellevue Baptist Church. He was a 1972 graduate of Daviess County High School, enjoyed watching UK basketball and never missed calling people on their birthdays.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Judy Maddox; and father-in-law Raymond Maddox.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Freda Maddox Ammons; their children, Jeramy Ammons, Lauren Ammons (Brian Parker) and Andrea (Justin) English; grandchildren Sadie (David) Redmon, Brayden and Layton Parker and Maci and Weston English; sisters Rebecca Ammons and Mary Edith Boone; sisters-in-law Sherry (Wayne) Dickens and Penni Maddox; mother-in-law Jane (Danny) Payne; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Bellevue Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Johnny Ammons Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made for the Ammons family at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
