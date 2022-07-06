John “Johnny” Brown, 64, of Maceo, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his home after a lengthy illness. He was born December 5, 1957, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Joseph I. and Marion Edgerton Brown. Johnny was a retired mechanic having worked for Roberts Motors in Owensboro and ProLift in Evansville. He was a member of the Ensor Lodge #729 and the R.W.A. Truck Club. Johnny enjoyed woodworking, hunting, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a great husband, father, and grandfather.
Also preceding him in death were two sisters, Beverly Foreman and Debbie Straney, and a brother, Ronnie Edgerton.
Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Linda Drake Brown; daughter, Felicia Moore, and husband, Michael, of Louisville; son, Lee Brown, and wife, Brittany, of Owensboro; three grandchildren, Hayden Xavier, Axel, and Scarlett Moore, all of Louisville; sister, Janice Capps, and husband, Todd; many nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law, Michaelene Edgerton of Little Rock, Arkansas; and a brother-in-law, Harold Foreman of Masonville.
The funeral service will be noon Friday, July 8, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Kelly Cemetery in Maceo. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, followed by Masonic services at 7 p.m., and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 900 E. Main St., Louisville, KY 40206 or to Autism Society of Kentuckiana, P. O. Box 21895, Louisville, KY 40221.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented