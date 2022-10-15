John “Junior” Madison Mulligan Jr., 72, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, October 11, 2022, after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 26th, 1950, in Owensboro to the late John M. and Louise Dant Mulligan. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.
John cherished every moment of his life and his presence lit up every room. He never met a stranger and was sure to greet you with a smile, handshake, and friendly “Hello, I’m John Mulligan, Jr.!” He was one of a kind and a true sweetheart of a man, loved by all.
He grew up on his family farm and loved farming. He had a strong work ethic and was great at anything that he set his mind to. While farming was his true passion, he also enjoyed trucking. He had a vast knowledge of the trucking industry which led him to a long successful career. He worked for Long Haul Trucking and retired after 34 years as national sales manager. In 2016, he was inducted into the Long Haul Trucking Hall of Fame.
After retirement, he found joy working at Daviess County Public Schools as a school bus driver. He enjoyed the daily excitement and laughter each day held while driving for DCPS.
John was employed by Murphy Excavating, LLC as supervisor of transportation. He was a mentor to his coworkers. Everyone looked up to him and he was respected by all. He absolutely loved his work family.
John immensely loved life; his vibrant smile was a reflection of the person he was. His goal in life was to change the unchangeable.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Calhoun Mulligan, who was truly the love of his life; siblings, Kathy (Tom) Jenny, Bob (Anne) Mulligan, Jenny (Greg) Bacon, and Bernie (Vicki) Mulligan, all of Owensboro; five step-daughters, Michelle (Danny) Smith of Sarasota, Florida, Amy Boyd, Nicole Kays (Chris Millay), Meghan (Jacob) Roberts, and Shay Kirk, all of Owensboro; 10 step-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Cheryl (David) Crisp, of Owensboro; brothers-in-law, Mike (Janet) Calhoun of East View and Pat Calhoun of Owensboro; beloved aunts, Joyce Thompson, Martha Kauffeld, Mary Alexander, and Carolyn Mulligan, all of Owensboro; and his dogs, Kate and Louie.
He is also survived by his godchildren who held a special place in his heart, Angie Murphy and Kari Anne Mitchell, along with his many other nieces and nephews, great, and great-great; and his best friends, John Daniels of Minnesota and Father Ed Bradley of Owensboro.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to the Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
The funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at St. Alphonsus Church. The family invites loved ones and friends to meet at 8 a.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory to proceed to the church. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Tuesday at the church.
